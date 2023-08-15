Minister suggests reviewing list of Ashraya beneficiaries in Hubballi

August 15, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has suggested that the district administration review the list of 612 Ashraya beneficiaries of Jagadish Nagar in Hubballi to check for ineligible people.

Chairing a meeting in Dharwad on Tuesday on the issues concerning residents of Jagadish Nagar and Girani Chawl in Hubballi, the Minister directed the administration to review the list in the wake of complaints from residents about ineligible beneficiaries featuring on the list.

It was in 2004 that the district administration constructed 612 houses in 16 acres of land at Jagadish Nagar.

However, following the need for land for expansion of Hubballi Airport, 188 houses were acquired. In a joint survey by the municipal and district administration, a list of 150 families residing in those houses was prepared.

However, residents pointed out that 38 houses were left out from the survey saying that no one resided there and urged the Minister to conduct a resurvey. The Minister then asked Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi to take the requisite steps.

With regard to the survey conducted in 2015 for selecting 424 beneficiaries under “My House, My Right” scheme, the residents expressed suspicion over 166 beneficiaries being fake. In response, the Minister asked the officials to conduct a resurvey.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad pointed out that as a residential complex of 1,248 Ashraya houses is being constructed around Hubballi Airport, genuine beneficiaries can be considered for house allotment under the scheme.

Regarding the Girani Chawl residents, the Minister said that as people have been residing in 525 houses for the last seven decades in an area of 7.28 acres, steps will be taken to issue record of rights to them.

The Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner to provide additional land for the Government First Grade College near the New Bus Station in Dharwad and to provide basic infrastructure and amenities.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli and others were present.