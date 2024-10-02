Minister stresses need for remembering Gandhi’s struggle

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said India got freedom because of the struggle and sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi and many freedom fighters.

“The present generation should remember their sacrifice and strive for the progress of the country,” he said at the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary programme in Shivamogga.

“Mahatma Gandhi spread the message of love, peace and harmony through his life. As many as 84 countries have installed his statues. He is respected worldwide for his message. We should follow him and encourage younger generations to read about him,” the Minister said.

Further, he appealed to students to understand the importance of the Indian Constitution.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said Mahatma Gandhi spread the message of peace. “We should follow his teachings,” he added.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa and other officers were present.

