Minister stops bus that refused to pick up students

Bengaluru

09 January 2021 23:14 IST

Incident took place in Koratagere taluk

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday stopped a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, after the staff refused to pick up students who were waiting for it in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru district, and ensured that they boarded it.

Following this, the KSRTC has also initiated an enquiry into the issue.

On his way

Mr. Kumar was travelling to Tumakuru from Bengaluru to check the attendance in schools and the safety measures that school managements had put in place. After Mr. Kumar observed that the bus driver refused to stop the bus even as school students requested him to do so, he followed and stopped the bus in Koratagere taluk. The Minister took the driver to task for refusing to pick up the students.

Viral images

The photos of this went viral on social media and the Minister received a lot of complaints of similar issues elsewhere in the State.

Shivayogi Kalasad, Managing Director of KSRTC, said that besides initiating an enquiry into this incident, the corporation had once again sent strict instructions to ensure that all their crew members stop the bus at a designated stops.