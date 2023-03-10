ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Somanna on the horns of a dilemma over joining Congress

March 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

While he is upset with the BJP for being ‘sidelined’ in the party, not all in the Congress are keen to welcome him back to the grand old party he quit in 2008

Nagesh Prabhu
Nagesh Prabhu

V. Somanna | Photo Credit:

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who has been sulking over being sidelined in the party affairs, is in a dilemma on leaving the BJP and joining the Congress ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections., with several push and pull factors at play.

Mr. Sommanna, a five-time MLA who quit the Congress in 2008, seems to be making a bid to rejoin the party and seek ticket for himself and his son Arun Somanna. The ruling BJP is unlikely to give ticket to both the father and the son.

For father and son

Sources in the Congress said party leaders have held a round of talks with the Minister. Mr. Somanna, who belongs to the Lingayat community, is seeking ticket for the Govindarajanagar constituency in Bengaluru and the Hanur constituency in Chamarajanagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though some Congress leaders are keen to induct Mr. Somanna, a few are opposed to it. Vijayanagar MLA M. Krishnappa (Congress), who is keen on securing a ticket for his son Priya Krishna, two-time MLA, in Govindarajanagar, is said to be opposing the induction of the BJP leader. Three-time MLA R. Narendra of the Congress said he is firm on contesting from the Hanur constituency and the party planning to give ticket to Mr. Sommanna or his son is “false news”.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre has openly opposed the move to induct Mr. Somanna into the party. Mr. Khadre openly said the party would not benefit from Mr. Somanna and the Minister had not sanctioned houses to beneficiaires in the Congress constituencies.

Why he is upset with BJP

Mr. Somanna, 72, has been elected to the Assembly from the Janata Dal, the Congress, and the BJP since 1994. Recently, he openly admitted that he was upset with the BJP. His supporters said the Minister was upset over not being given a proper post in the party despite him being a senior leader. In fact, Mr. Somanna’s name was also missing from the Election Campaign Committee and Election Management Committee announced by the BJP on Friday.

Mr. Somanna reportedly felt that he was let down by the BJP when he was not made in charge of the party’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra launched from the Chamarajanagar district, despite being the district in-charge Minister. The former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa was made in charge of the yatra. The Housing Minister also made his exit midway at Nagarbhavi while the BJP roadshow in his constituency was on, further fuelling speculation about his exit. “A souring” relationship between him and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is said to be the other major reason for him being cut up.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US