Minister Shashikala celebrates birthday with special children

Minister Shashikala Jolle feeding differently abled girls during her birthday celebrations at the Government Bala Mandir in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

18 November 2020 22:12 IST

Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle celebrated her birthday with differently abled children at the Government Hostel (Bala Mandir) for differently abled girls in Hubballi on Wednesday evening and subsequently, stayed there overnight.

In a programme jointly organised by the Department of Women and Child Development and District Child Protection Unit at the Bala Mandir at Unkal in Hubballi, the Minister interacted with the inmates, fed them and watched their activities and the artefacts prepared by them.

Expressing happiness over celebrating her birthday with differently abled children, she termed it a memorable moment in her life. “When a healthy baby is born, an atmosphere of joy is created in the household but when a differently abled child is born, the situation is totally different. I have personally experienced it. Everyone should show love towards such children,” she said.

Lauding the work of Bala Mandir in Hubballi, she said that the hostel at Unkal was a model for the State as it was working towards the overall development of differently abled children. She said that the department was implementing various programmes for facilitating the overall development of differently abled children.

The Minister said that although in a span of last one year several changes had been made in the department, because of the pandemic, there was not much awareness. The department would be working towards sensitising people on these changes, she said.

The Minister then fed the children which made a few people present emotional. She distributed sweets and clothes to 47 girls at the hostel. She even launched a sky lamp with them. The Minister was accompanied by MP Annasaheb Jolle, Chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy Iranna Jadi, president of District Children Welfare Committee Rajeshwari Salagatti, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Bharati Shettar and others.

After her overnight stay at the Bala Mandir, the Minister is scheduled to visit another government hostel on Thursday and participate in various other programmes of the department.