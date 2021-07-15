Minister Shankar meets dead farmer’s family

The farmer, his wife and four children, drowned in a pond

Horticulture and district in-charge Minister R. Shankar on Tuesday met the surviving member of the family of farmer Bheemaraya, who, along with his wife and four children, drowned in a farm pond in Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk on June 28 this year, and consoled them.

Mr. Shankar, who reached Doranahalli to meet the bereaved family, appealed to farmers not to take the extreme step for whatever the reason may be.

“The State government is standing behind farmers under difficult times. I assure all benefits to Bheemaraya’s family members and his daughter Chandrakala has been given a job in the Shahapur CMC. And, a compensation cheque for ₹5 lakh has been given and Bheemaraya’s mother Shantamma has been sanctioned old age pension,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shankar wrote to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking release of compensation to the dead farmer’s family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, and others were present.