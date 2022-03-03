Minister sets two-week deadline for file clearance in Mysuru

30,000-40,000 files are awaiting clearance in every district, says Ashok, after launching ‘File Disposal Week’

Revenue Minister R Ashok distributing pension certificates to senior citizens, during the launch of File Disposal Week, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Thursday said the welfare programmes of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government must reach the people’s doorsteps and added that he would personally monitor in every district how successfully the schemes are being reached out to the people.

Speaking after launching the “file disposal week” as part of “Kandaya Spandana” programme at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, he said 30,000 to 40,000 files related to the department are pending in almost every district. In the digital age with modern technologies prominently available, the files have not been disposed of for many years. The officials must become pro-active and get the files cleared at the earliest.

The Minister set a deadline for clearing the files within two weeks from Thursday (March 3) onwards. Nobody should take leave until the files awaiting clearance since many years are disposed of, he ordered.

Mr. Ashok said pensions are now being disbersed at the doorsteps of beneficiaries. “Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade”, the programme of village stay of deputy commissioners in every district, was launched to help the community understand the welfare schemes and make the best use of them.

L. Nagendra, MLA; Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, and others were present.