Minister sets deadline for clearing encroachments

Taking exception to the inordinate delay in clearing encroachments, which are delaying the development of roads under the Central Road Fund and other projects, Revenue Minister and District in-charge R.V. Deshpande has set June 30 as the deadline to remove them.

Chairing a review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) here on Friday evening, Mr. Deshpande took strong exception to the apathy of officials, particularly those of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, the competent authority to act against encroachments.

Mr. Deshpande’s response came after the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar raised the issue and elaborated on how the failure of officials in clearing encroachments had resulted in further delay in road development works. He said while projects for various road works, estimated at ₹500 crore, had reached the district, the funds were not being utilised as encroachments had stalled the progress.

He also pointed out that because of these encroachments, the people suffered hardships and the twin cities saw frequent traffic snarls.

Mr. Shettar briefed on how a religious structure near Kamaripet Police Station, makeshift shops at Bankapur Chowk, and a structure of permanent nature coming up at Nagshettykoppa on government land had posed problems for development works.

He said that municipal authorities had not bothered to get the encroachments cleared, even in cases where the owners had given an undertaking during construction about demolishing the structures and paving the way for road development.

Mr. Deshpande directed the municipal authorities to take immediate steps to protect public property and also directed HDMC Commissioner Prashanthkumar Mishra to make spot visits and submit a detailed report to him within the next eight days.

“In case of religious structures, hold peace meetings with representatives of the concerned community. Also look into the possibility of offering them alternative land to shift the structures. But the structures posing hurdles for road work should be cleared by June 30,” he told the officials. Entrusting the responsibility of clearing all the encroachments to Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, the Minister clarified that the move was not aimed at displacing poor people. They would be rehabilitated, he said.

The Minister asked the Municipal Commissioner to prepare an action plan and fix responsibility of clearing encroachments on zonal officers and also conduct weekly review of the progress.

He also asked the Commissioner to serve a showcause notice to the Zonal Commissioner (No. 5) on why he should not be suspended for remaining silent on the issue of encroachment over public property.