Minister sets 10-day deadline for Yadgir officials to enter information on crop loss in FRUITS software

October 26, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Yadgir

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday took officers concerned to task for not entering information about crop loss and details of farmers whose crops have suffered damage due to drought in FRUITS (Farmers Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System) software and directed them to enter the details in 10 days with a view to ensuring the release of compensation.

He was chairing a meeting of officials in Yadgir.

Mr. Byre Gowda said that “we all have to stand for farmers who have lost their crops owing to severe drought across the State”.

“But, fact shows that you have failed to maintain details in the software,” he said.

According to a survey of 2015-16, there are 2.30 lakh farmers in the district. However, details of only 1.80 lakh farmers have been made available on FRUITS software. Where have the details of the remaining 50,000 farmers gone? he asked.

“The percentage of details of farmers being entered in the software in the district is just 77. The other districts have already crossed 95%. Why should the government be blamed for your mistake? I am giving you 10 days to make amends,” he told them.

Disposal of disputes

Meanwhile, the Minister appreciated the speedy disposal of disputes pending before the courts of Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildars and said that there were 32,710 such cases when the Congress came to power. And, already, 20,519 cases have been disposed of. “This development has benefited litigant public who were faced with trouble in coming to government offices,” he added.

He suggested to the officers that they collect information about land belonging to the government and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and protect it. They can also get it confirmed once in every three months whether such land has been encroached upon. The government is making available for usage the Beat app where officers can enter the status of such land, he added.

Pending cases

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of interest in defending cases before the High Court, the Minister said that 187 cases related to Yadgir Revenue Department are pending before the High Court. However, nothing has been done in 114 cases as officers have not made any efforts to file Vakalat. The High Court is expressing anguish over the failure of the department to take action in such matters. “I am very specific on this. You have to solve this issue in two weeks and report to the Deputy Commissioner with the work done,” he directed the officers.

Surprise visits

Mr. Byre Gowda paid surprise visits to the various government departments and inspected the style of work of the officers.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MLAs Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Raja Venkatappa Naik and Sharanagouda Kandkur, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Commissioner of Revenue Department P. Sunil Kumar, Commissioner of Land Survey Department J. Manjunath and others were present in the meeting.

