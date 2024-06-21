Minister seeks report on unregulated crowd in trekking sites

In the wake of thousands of trekkers and tourists being spotted in the trekking paths of Mullaiyanagari and Ettinabhuja in Chikkamagaluru district during the weekend of June 15, 16, and 17, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has sought a report from Forest Department officials.

Mr. Khandre said that despite having an online ticketing system in place for trekking paths and the government giving clear instructions to restrict the entry of trekkers, there were scores of visitors on June 15, 16, and 17 at these sites.

He said that it was reported in social media and the media that thousands of trekkers had visited these trekking sports on these days. He has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force to initiate disciplinary action against the erring staff as per rules.

Chairing the 15th Meeting of Tiger Conservation Foundation on Thursday, Mr. Khandre instructed officials to take immediate action to clear rampant lantana, and other weeds in the forest areas of the State.

He said that the basic objective of the Tiger Conservation Foundation is to preserve the habitat of the tiger and the diverse wildlife and animals of the tiger forest.

