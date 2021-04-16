Minister seeks proposal on mini-airport

Hassan

16 April 2021 19:53 IST

Minister for Infrastructure Development Anand Singh has instructed the officers to submit a proposal on constructing a mini-airport, which can operate ATR 72 flights, at Gowdanahalli near Chikkamagaluru town. The Minister gave this instruction to the officers after inspecting the land identified for the project on Friday.

The Minister said Chikkamagaluru had been a favourite spot for the tourists. The airport would boost the tourism sector in the district. “A land had been identified for the project. Earlier, it was planned to operate only 10-seater flights. However, it is felt that the airport should be big enough to operate ATR 72 flights. The officers should submit a report before May 15”, he said.

Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi, who accompanied the Minister during the visit, said as much as 120 acres and 22 guntas of land had been earmarked for the project at Gowdanahalli. However, it was sufficient only to operate 10-seater flights. “To operate flights with higher seating capacity, 200 acres of land is required. The officers have been asked to identify suitable land for the project”, he said.

Chikkamagaluru ZP vice-president B.J. Somashekharappa, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, SP Akshay M.Hakay and others were present.