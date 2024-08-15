GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister seeks people’s cooperation for implementing welfare schemes

It will ensure that the benefits of the welfare programmes reach everyone, says Santosh Lad

Published - August 15, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Students enthralling spectators with their lively performance of an episode from the Independence struggle during the celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday.

Students enthralling spectators with their lively performance of an episode from the Independence struggle during the celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Emphasising that there has been good response for the pro-people schemes of the State government, Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has called upon everyone to cooperate with the government in ensuring that the benefits of the welfare  programmes reach everyone.

Hoisting the national flag during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at R.N. Shetty District Stadium in Dharwad on Thursday, the Minister also called on eminent personalities from various fields to come forward to advise the government on development issues.

The Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for Independence of the country and said that their lives will always remain a model for generations to come.

District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others taking part in a procession organised as part of Independence Day celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday.

District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others taking part in a procession organised as part of Independence Day celebrations in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is the foundation for governance and development of the country, he said.

Mr. Lad remembered freedom fighters from the district Mailar Mahadevappa, R.R. Diwakar, Umabai Kundapur, N.S. Hardikar, K.F. Patil, Govindacharya Agnihotri and Narasimha Dabade.

Emphasising the significance of the national flag, he said that it is a matter of pride that the country’s only BIS recognised flag manufacturing unit is in Bengeri, Hubballi, from where khadi flags are distributed across the nation.

The Minister said that the State government has walked the talk with regard to implementation of guarantee schemes.

While under the Shakti scheme, 91.09 lakh women have availed of free bus ride till July-end, under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 3,66,734 women have received ₹688 crore assistance. Under Yuva Nidhi scheme, 3,230 beneficiaries have received unemployment assistance, he said and listed out the benefits received by various beneficiaries under the government schemes.

The Minister elaborated on the various initiatives taken by the district administration, the rain situation, the distribution of seeds and fertilisers. Dharwad district has ₹20 crore at its disposal for disaster management, he said.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and a host of officials and elected representatives were present during the independence Day celebrations.

Felicitation

On the occasion, the district administration honoured achievers in different fields by felicitating them. Also, family members of Gopal Patil, an organ donor, were felicitated.

Earlier, the Minister received a guard of honour from various contingents of students, police, Home Guards and forest department personnel.

Colourful procession

As part of the celebrations, a colourful procession was taken out from Deputy Chennabasappa statue to the District Stadium, with various folk troupes participating in it.

The Minister and officials also took part in the procession by holding the tricolour.

