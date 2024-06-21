Minister seeks details on farm compensation

Minister for Medical Education and district in-charge for Raichur Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil directed the officials of the department concerned to submit a detailed report on farmers who have not received crop loss compensation so far.

He was chairing a review meeting on drinking water, crop loss, and other issues in Raichur on Friday.

Mr. Patil’s direction came after legislators Shivaraj Patil, Basanagowda Daddal, Hampayya Naik, and V. Vasanth Kumar drew his attention on crop damage in lands located around Narayanapur Right Bank Canal and Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Raichur, Sirwar, and Manvi taluks. They said that farmers had not received crop loss compensation because their lands were mentioned as irrigated in the respective RTC’s and urged the Minister to remove the clause and compensate the farmers.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Rahul Pandwe said that compensation of ₹141 crore to 14,517 farmers in the 10th phase had been released, while that of the 11th phase was awaited.

The revenue officer said that ₹5 lakh compensation had been given to the family of a youth who was struck by lightning in Amarapur village of Sindhanur taluk. A report on crocodile attack leading to the death of a boy in Gunjalli village had been submitted to the Forest Department.

On reports of substandard sowing seeds and drinking water problems, Mr. Patil suggested that the Agriculture Department officers take strict legal action against its sale and impose a fine. He asked officials to provide drinking water to villages through tankers based on demand.

