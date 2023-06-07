Minister seeks cooperation of people for govt. to fulfil pre-poll promises

June 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

“We are committed to implementing all the guarantees that we promised before the elections. But we seek the cooperation of the people in doing so,” Labour Minister Santosh Lad said in Dharwad on Wednesday.

“Some people are raising questions about the delay in implementing the guarantees. I ask them to question the BJP too, about their failure to keep their promises,” he said.

“We announced guarantees as they will benefit a large number of people, particularly those belonging to the poor and middle classes. I want to ask the BJP leaders how many promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years have been implemented? There should be a debate on this,” Mr. Lad said.

“Earlier, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ridiculed the guarantees, saying that they were non-implementable. Now that we are implementing them, Mr. Bommai is saying that this will cause a run on the State Exchequer. He is not clear about his stand,” he said.

Mr. Lad said that he had returned from Odisha where he had gone to extend help in the rescue and repatriation efforts of passengers from the State caught in the train accident.

He said that none of the passengers from the State suffered injuries and that all the 160 passengers from the State on the train were brought back safely.

