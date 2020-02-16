Minister seeks change in portfolio

Minister for Textiles Shrimanth Patil said in Kagawad on Sunday that he would be happy if had been given the Agriculture portfolio.

“I am a B.Sc (Agriculture) graduate. I understand farming better than other subjects. I would be very happy if the Chief Minister changes my Ministry to agriculture,” he said.

He, however, said that he would sincerely serve the people of the State as a Minister of Textiles.

Mr. Patil, who was elected on Congress ticket in 2018, had moved over to the BJP along with Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumthalli. He won the bypolls as a BJP candidate from Kagwad.