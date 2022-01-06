Minister says there will be no closure of inter-State borders

HUBBALLI

06 January 2022 00:46 IST

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that there is no proposal before the State Government to close the inter-State borders, including the ones in Belagavi, in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 and also, Omicron cases in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Wednesday, Mr Ashwath Narayan said that those entering the State through various inter-State borders will be subjected to tests. “If there are symptoms of infection, such people will be restricted. But there is no bar on inter-State activities, services and movement,” he said.

The Minister said that the State Government has announced weekend curfew and other precautionary measures to keep the situation under control. The objective is to prevent a complete lockdown, he said.

He said that as a precautionary measure, schools and colleges are being closed in Bengaluru for two weeks so that the situation is brought under control by checking the spread of the infection. Simultaneously, vaccination drive for students in the 15-18 age group has also been initiated and there is no reason for panic, he said.

To a query, he said that booster doses are being administered to health staff and students in medical colleges. All necessary steps have been taken to check the further spread of the pandemic and the requisite steps will be taken 10 days from now after taking into consideration the ground situation, the Minister said.