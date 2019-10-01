Minister says State has the capacity topay from Exchequer for flood relief

Queries from presspersons about the Union government not announcing any flood relief for the State forced Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy lose his cool in Hubballi on Monday.

Mr. Madhuswamy, who was here to inaugurate the new hostel and residential quarters of the Karnataka State Law University at Navanagar, lost his cool over queries pertaining to flood relief.

He even said that the presspersons were behaving like Opposition leaders and were trying to dictate terms to him.

But within a few minutes he regained his composure and said that the State was doing everything for the flood-affected people. He said that they were hopeful that soon the Centre would announce relief.

“The Union government has not released any calamity relief funds to any State affected by the floods. But the State government is effectively handling the relief works spending from its Exchequer; already ₹ 3,000 crore has been released for the work,” he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said that already compensation had been provided to those who had lost houses; sheds had been set up as temporary shelter and relief centres were still being run for the displaced people.

To a query, he clarified that the State had the capacity to provide relief from its Exchequer and it has already taken steps in this direction. He said that the State would definitely get relief funds from the Centre.

Rubbishing the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s charge that the Election Commission was working at the behest of the BJP-led Union government, Mr. Madhuswamy defended the Election Commission action saying that due procedure had been followed.

On not holding the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, he said that this was decided so as the district administration was busy with rehabilitation of flood-affected people.