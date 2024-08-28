Minister says probe will be ordered into irregularities in land acquisition by Belagavi City Corporation

The State government will order a probe into what is being said irregularities in land acquisition for various works in Belagavi city, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Wednesday.

He said that Belagavi Smart City Limited initiated several road construction, widening and other works at a time when there was no elected body in the Belagavi City Corporation.

“Local legislators and some officers decided to take over land belonging to some private individuals, but did not follow the due process of law. This needs to be probed into. We do not know if the officers followed the rules or not. We also do not know if they were under political pressure. A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will conduct an investigation. All those who are found to be involved will face action,” Mr. Jarkiholi, who is also district in-charge Minister, said.

“The question why the city corporation has to pay compensation while Smart City took up works should also be answered,’‘ he said.

He suspected that a local political leader is behind these irregularities. But he did not name him.

“Land losers have gone to court opposing this. The High Court has ordered compensation in various cases. Contempt proceedings have been initiated against the city corporation as it has delayed the payments. The city corporation has been asked to deposit ₹20 crore immediately. That will be complied with. But a detailed inquiry will be held to reveal who are behind this,” he said.

He said that if compensation due in all such cases is added up, it will come to more than ₹200 crore. “That is a burden the city corporation will definitely not be able to bear,” he said.

He said that then corporation commissioner issued orders for the use of the land without consulting the Deputy Commissioner, who was the city corporation chairman. Even this should be investigated, the Minister said.

He said that due to hidden agendas, the Belagavi City Corporation and the people are in trouble.

The case refers to Smart City widening a road with cement concrete from Shivaji Garden to the old Pune-Bengaluru Road. The High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad has awarded a compensation of around ₹17 crore to petitioner Balasaheb Patil. The amount has increased to around ₹20 crore due to delay and taxes.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar also opposed the decision of the city corporation to pay compensation to landowners whose property were taken for road works without due process of land acquisition.

“The city and the corporation are suffering due to the hidden agendas of some vested interests. If all of them forgo such politics and take up constructive work, Belagavi will become heaven,” she said.

“We all proudly say Belagavi is the second capital of the State. Belagavi taluk itself is Belgaum and is proudly called as the largest district and the second capital of the State. Belgaum taluk alone is bigger than Udupi district. Belagavi city and Udupi district have almost equal population. But we have not been able to progress only because of such regressive politics in the city corporation,” Ms. Hebbalkar said.