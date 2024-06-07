Minister says he did not blame State-level Congress leaders for poll debacle

Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that he did not speak about State-level Congress leaders when he likened political leaders to unsuccessful film directors while analysing the recent Lok Sabha poll results in Belagavi.

“I said that a film can do well only when the actors, director and producers work properly and in tandem. I was referring to the candidates and local leaders who managed the elections. I did not hint at State-level party leaders,” he told reporters here on Friday.

He was responding to a reaction by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar that Satish Jarkiholi had to be sent to a mental hospital for finding fault with party leaders for the poll debacle of the party candidates.

He also said that Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar should introspect the failure of her son and Congress candidate Mrunal Hebbalkar in the Lok Sabha polls in Belagavi.

“No one else is responsible for that. Only the candidate and his poll managers are responsible for the kind of result they got,” he said. “We have to work hard to gain the love of the people. No religious ritual or black magic will help us win the polls,” he said.

He also said that he was not complaining to the party high command against any Congress leader, though he would discuss the matter in the appropriate forum.

He said that his daughter and Congress nominee Priyanka Jarkiholi had got less votes than expected as Congress legislators, Laxman Savadi from Athani and Mahendra Tammannanavar from Kudachi, had not worked hard enough.

In the Assembly polls, Mr. Savadi got a lead of over 76,000 votes. “We did not get that kind of lead this time. The BJP has got a lead of 7,000 votes in Athani. This is difficult to understand. Mr. Tammannanavar did not campaign for the Congress properly. He seemed to be favouring his relative and independent candidate Shambhu Kallolikar. He remained at home and switched off his mobile phone three days prior to polling. But then, we got a lead of 22,000 as we had other party leaders and workers campaigning for us,” he said.

Satish Jarkiholi denied Mr. Tammannanavar’s allegations that he was trying to suppress his political career by falsely targeting him. “I am not trying to do any of that. I am only telling the truth. The people are with us and I am not bothered,” he said.

