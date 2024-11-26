Minister says govt. is hoping to inaugurate Rayanna museum before winter session

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Tuesday that the State government hopes to inaugurate Veera Bhoomi, a Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Museum, in Nandagad of Belagavi district.

He asked officers to complete all pending works and prepare for inauguration by the first week of December.

“The State government launched a series of works in memory of Sangolli Rayanna, who was a lieutenant of Rani Channamma of Kittur. These works, that include the Rayanna memorial park and residential school in Sangolli, are coming up at a cost of ₹261 crore. They are in progress for the last three-four years. They include work on the museum in Nandagad on 13 acres estimated to cost ₹59 crore,” he said.

He said that the work on a restaurant, parking area, toilets and other amenities, has been completed. He asked officers to complete all works, including the final round of work on the compound wall, road and artworks, in the next week.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already dedicated the Sainik school built on 100 acres of land in Sangolli to the public. We are also unveiling a statue of Sangolli Rayanna on the Nandagad tank bund. All these efforts are being made to see that today’s youth are well aware of our history and the contribution of martial heroes like Sangolli Rayanna,” the Minister said.

He said that most works have been completed except the installation of an animator cinema tool at the museum.

“It needs to be put up after finalising a tender. All other works can be inaugurated now,” he said.

He asked officers not to hold back any bill of any contractor. He urged contractors to complete the works in the stipulated time, without worrying about receipt of payment.

He said that efforts should be made to inaugurate the museum at least by the end of the winter session, in case of delays. He said that he will discuss the inaugural event with the Chief Minister.

All efforts are being made to convert the resting place of Rayanna into a tourist attraction. The Public Works Department is building a cement concrete road from Rayanna’s tomb to the museum in Nandagad. A plan to fix a moderate entry fee is under way.

Karnataka State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority chairman H.M. Revanna, Khanapur MLA Vitthala Halagekar, Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettannavar, District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Chairman Vinay Navalagatti, Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director K.H. Channur, Backward Classes Welfare Officer M. Harsha, Khanapur Tahsildar Prakash Gaikwad and others were present.

