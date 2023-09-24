Minister says demand to continue train will be considered favourably

September 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the demand to continue the Hubballi-Tirupati train will be considered favourably.

He told journalists in Hubballi on Sunday that he will appeal to South Western Railway officials to drop the plan to cancel the train.

Earlier, South Central Railway said the up and down trains will be cancelled due to operational reasons.

Train No 07657 Tirupati-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special has been cancelled from September 22 to September 30. Train No 07658 SSS Hubballi-Tirupati Daily Passenger Special has been cancelled from September 23 to October 1.

