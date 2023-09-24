HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Minister says demand to continue train will be considered favourably

September 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the demand to continue the Hubballi-Tirupati train will be considered favourably.

He told journalists in Hubballi on Sunday that he will appeal to South Western Railway officials to drop the plan to cancel the train.

Earlier, South Central Railway said the up and down trains will be cancelled due to operational reasons.

Train No 07657 Tirupati-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special has been cancelled from September 22 to September 30. Train No 07658 SSS Hubballi-Tirupati Daily Passenger Special has been cancelled from September 23 to October 1.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.