ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Satish Jarkiholi says he has no faith in exit polls

Published - June 03, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“Some exit polls are saying that the Congress will suffer a serious setback in the Lok Sabha elections. But other polls have given an indication that the Congress will lead. There is no use thinking about them. Votes have already been cast. The results will be out soon. Everyone should wait and see rather than engage in unnecessary discussions. I have no faith in exit polls anyway,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Chikkodi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multitude of exit polls and their varied interpretations are confusing the people, he said.

‘No CBI probe’

He said that the State is not planning to hand over the reported scam in the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation to the CBI.

“We have full faith in the State Police. We are sure they will hold a transparent and scientific investigation. The case has already been handed over to a Special Investigation Team. A departmental investigation is also underway. The case has to be proved prima facie before we decide on the future legal measures,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was responding to a demand by the former Minister B. Sriramulu to hand over the case to the CBI. He also said that the Chief Minister will take a decision on seeking the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra from the Cabinet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US