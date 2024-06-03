Minister Satish Jarkiholi says he has no faith in exit polls

“Some exit polls are saying that the Congress will suffer a serious setback in the Lok Sabha elections. But other polls have given an indication that the Congress will lead. There is no use thinking about them. Votes have already been cast. The results will be out soon. Everyone should wait and see rather than engage in unnecessary discussions. I have no faith in exit polls anyway,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Chikkodi on Monday.

The multitude of exit polls and their varied interpretations are confusing the people, he said.

‘No CBI probe’

He said that the State is not planning to hand over the reported scam in the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation to the CBI.

“We have full faith in the State Police. We are sure they will hold a transparent and scientific investigation. The case has already been handed over to a Special Investigation Team. A departmental investigation is also underway. The case has to be proved prima facie before we decide on the future legal measures,” he said.

He was responding to a demand by the former Minister B. Sriramulu to hand over the case to the CBI. He also said that the Chief Minister will take a decision on seeking the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra from the Cabinet.