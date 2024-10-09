ADVERTISEMENT

Minister rubbishes BJP State president’s claim that Siddaramaiah will resign as CM soon after Dasara

Published - October 09, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress high command is solidly behind the Chief Minister, says Zameer Ahmed Khan

The Hindu Bureau

Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has dismissed as meaningless and unnecessary the claim made by BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra that the Congress government in the State will collapse as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign soon after Dasara.

“Who is Mr. Vijayendra to predict the fall of the Congress government? There is no question of Mr. Siddaramaiah resigning as Chief Minister. The Congress high command is solidly behind Mr. Siddaramaiah,” Mr. Khan said.

He was speaking to reporters in Vijayapura recently. He rubbished the claim and said that the BJP is trying to demoralise Congress workers and supporters by repeating that the Chief Minister will resign.

He said that senior party leaders K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala came to Bengaluru to declare their support for Mr. Siddaramaiah. The Congress high command is very clear about the leadership. There is no need for a change and there will be no change, he said.

To a query on Satish Jarkiholi’s supporters raising slogans in favour of him becoming the next Chief Minister, Mr. Khan said that it showed their affection for their leader.

“But then, it does not mean that the incumbent will resign or that Satish Jarkiholi will replace him. Even my supporters keep raising such slogans. Does it mean I will become the Chief Minister? No. Nothing like that,” he said.

