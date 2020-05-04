Minister reviews water supply scheme

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj has directed the officials concerned to complete the works related to providing uninterrupted drinking water for residents of Shivamogga City Corporation and laying underground drainage (UGD) network in an expedited manner.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the office of the Corporation on Monday to review the progress of various development works.

Expressing displeasure over the work related to providing uninterrupted drinking water supply being executed at snail’s pace, he said that according to the terms of tender, the work should be completed by the end of the month of August. He cautioned of stern action against the officials in case of delay in its completion.

The officials said land acquisition process was under progress for the outer ring road work. The 32-km-long and 60-metre-wide road will commence from MRS Circle and will pass through Harakere, N.T. Road, Anupinakatte, Sriramapura, Kotegangur, Virupinakoppa, Basavanagangur, Gondichatnahalli and Purale.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayanur Manjunath, MLC, said that water in Tunga canal that passes through Shivamogga city has been polluted owing to discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of waste into the canal in a reckless manner. The pollution has posed a threat of outbreak of epidemics in the human habitats located in the downstream areas, he said.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP; R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC; and K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, attended the meeting.