Minister reviews Dasara arrangements

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU:
September 28, 2022 20:10 IST

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday convened a meeting to review arrangements made for the ongoing Dasara celebrations here. He said the illumination has been one of the biggest attractions of the festivities and the CESC must ensure the grandeur without any glitches. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham told the officers to make proper arrangements for Yuva Dasara which will attract huge crowds. Top Bollywood singers including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and others are performing at the Yuva Dasara on Maharaja College Grounds.

