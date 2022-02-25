Minister reprimands officers for delay in reaching targets

Karjol calls senior officer and asks him to transfer District Health and Family Welfare Officer

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol on Friday reprimanded officers for the delay in achieving vaccination targets in Belagvi district.

He said that officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Medical Education Department and government doctors at various levels are responsible for the delay in achieving vaccination targets.

It is true that Belagavi is among the biggest districts in the State and the targets are high. “But it does not mean that you take it easy and remain lethargic,” he said, at a progress review meeting at the Suvarna Soudha.

The Minister said that he is particularly upset over the death of three infants due to erroneous vaccination and the improper investigation of the incident that did not lead to disciplinary action against any officers.

Mr. Karjol expressed dissatisfaction with District Health and Family Welfare Officer S.V. Muniyal for failing to oversee the operation and also for failing to take action against erring officers. The Minister also called a senior officer in Bengaluru and asked him to transfer the District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

Mr. Karjol said that despite State Government directions, the District Health and Family Welfare Officer had failed to depute COVID-19 warriors to vacant positions in primary health centres. Such attitude cannot be tolerated, he said.

Members of Legislative Assembly Mahadevappa Yadawad and Anand Mamani also said that the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and other officers did not perform their duties properly.