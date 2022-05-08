Minister reiterates govt. commitment to developing Uppar community

A sum of ₹250 crore has been allocated for the purpose, says Sriramulu

Reiterating his Government’s commitment to developing Uppar community, Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu has said that the State Government has allocated ₹250 crore for the purpose.

“Most of the youths in Uppar community are jobless. To address this issue and make the youth employable, our Government is making all efforts for developing skills among the youth. Once youths have acquired skills, they will either become self-employed or be employed somewhere,” Mr. Sriramulu said and added that the Government will extend financial assistance to those who come forward to start their own business.

The Minister was speaking at the Maharshi Bhagirath Jayanti celebrations in Ballari on Sunday. The event was organised jointly by the district administration, zilla panchayat, City Municipal Corporation and the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Terming Maharshi Bhagirath as a great saint, Mr. Sriramulu called upon youths to adopt the thoughts of the saint in their lives.

Referring to vacancies in the Transport Department, the Minister said that steps will be taken to fill them at the earliest.

“A panel headed by M.R. Srinivasa Murthy has submitted its report with recommendations to revive and restructure the State-owned transport corporations and make them self-reliant. A decision on implementing the report will be taken after discussing it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

As part of the celebrations, a colourful cultural procession was taken out from Municipal College Ground through Indira Circle, Gadagi Chennappa Circle, Bengaluru Road and R. Gaviyappa Circle to BDAA Football Stadium. District president of Sharana Sahitya Parishat B.K. Siddalingappa gave a special lecture on Maharshi Bhagirath.

Legislators G. Somashekhar Reddy and Allam Veerabhadrappa, Mayor M. Rajeshwari, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Additional Superintendent of Police Gurunath, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Siddalingesh Rangannanavar and others were present.