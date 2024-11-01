Minister recalls struggle for unification of State at Rajyotsava event in Raichur

Minister for Medical Education and district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil unfurled the national flag to mark the 69th Rajyotsava celebrations at the District Stadium in Raichur on Friday.

He said that Karnataka has developed a rich culture, history, art and tradition from the early days. The struggle for unification of areas where people speaking Kannada were split began under the leadership of Deputy Channabasappa when the country was under the British rule and it continued for a hundred years.

“On November 1, 1956, the Mysore State for Kannada speaking people came into existence, and then, the Mysore State was renamed as Karnataka on November 1, 1973. The State government and private organisations are celebrating Rajyotsava on November 1 every year to remember the struggle and richness of the State,” he added.

“Several prominent Kannada fighters, writers, poets and the general public have put in efforts into bringing Kannada speaking areas under one territory. Therefore, it is the prime responsibility of everyone who is living in Karnataka to speak Kannada and join hands to develop the language and heritage for the next generation,” Dr. Patil said.

He said that the State government is committed to protecting language, water, and land and there will be no compromise on this.

Dr. Patil spoke of development works that have been taken up by the State government and said that the district will get an airport on 404 acres of land at a cost of ₹50 crore as the detailed project report (DPR) has almost been finalised.

Major development works will be taken up under Karnataka Regional Development Board funds, he added.

For 2023-24, work order for a total of 1,041 projects being taken up at a cost of ₹564.91 crore has been sanctioned. Out of it, 143 projects have been completed, 769 are under progress and 129 projects are yet to commence, and a sum of ₹183.78 crore has already been spent.

The government is recruiting for vacant posts under Article 371(J). Out of the 1,09,416 identified vacant posts, 79,985 posts have been filled and action is being taken to fill the remaining posts, he said.

The district in-charge Minister also said that the government is prioritising improving infrastructure, health and education sectors. Officials have been given instructions to use grants properly and ensure development, he said.

MLA Basanagouda Daddal, MLC A. Vasanth Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Nitish K., Chief Executive Officer Rahul Pandve, Superintendent of Police M. Puttamadaiah and others were present.

In Yadgir

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur unfurled the national flag in Yadgir and appealed to people to join hands to protect language, water and land.

He said that because of the sacrifices of prominent fighters, Kannada speaking areas were united. Everybody should praise their sacrifices, he said.

The State government has implemented five guarantee schemes as promised. People of the State are getting benefits out of them and they will be continued.

Achievers in different fields were felicitated.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer Laveesh Ordia and others were present.

