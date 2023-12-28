Minister questions BJP’s silence on Yatnal’s allegations

December 28, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Questioning the silence of the BJP leaders over the allegations of ₹40,000 crore scam during the COVID-19 pandemic leveled by senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against his own partymen, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Livelihood Sharanprakash Patil said that the saffron party is duty-bound to answer the people of Karnataka.

Terming it as the “biggest scam” in the history of Karnataka, the Minister said Mr. Yatnal’s allegations cannot be brushed aside. “BJP leaders have been making baseless charges against our government on almost all the issues but their silence on Mr. Yatntal’s allegations raises many doubts. Mr. Yatnal himself has given evidence for our 40% commission allegations. He is a senior BJP leader and his statement cannot be taken lightly,” Patil said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his rhetoric against corruption, Dr. Patil sought action from the Union government. “Prime Minister Modi describes himself as Chowkidar. Why cannot the Central government order probe into this serious allegation levelled by his own party leader?” the Minister asked.