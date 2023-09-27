Minister pulls up officials at Bidar registration office after complaints of massive corruption come from citizens

September 27, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Irate over the increasing number of complaints from citizens of Bidar district regarding massive corruption prevailing in the office of the Deputy Registrar, Bidar district in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre pulled up officials, including Deputy Registrar Subhash Hosalli, during his surprise visit to the office there on Wednesday.

Mr. Khandre, who entered the office without any prior information, enquired with visitors whether the officials were harassing them by demanding extra amount for registration. The Minister also asked the visitors if there is any complaint of officers extracting money from them.

A visitor, who had come for property registration, said that the officials were demanding ₹48 lakh for registration of a property, for which the stamp duty charge was estimated at ₹34.04 lakh. Another visitor complained that the Deputy Registrar [Mr. Hosalli] demanded a ₹50,000 bribe for getting his property registered.

“This is the first and last warning. I do not want any complaints against you in future,” Mr. Khandre told him.

The Minister, who was irked by Mr. Hosalli’s failure to facilitate seating arrangements at the office for visitors, asked him where the aged people visiting the office for registration should sit. The officer tried to reply stating that there is no need for chairs as none is allowed into the office.

Mr. Khandre then asked why six unscrupulous elements were wandering in the office when he entered it? The Minister warned the officials that the culture of corruption will not be tolerated any longer.

Then another visitor complained about technical issues involving internet server performance and said that they are facing difficulties in registration of their property. Mr. Khandre directed the officials to attend to the server issue immediately.