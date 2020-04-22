Minister promises to work towards bringing back stranded students

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that he will speak with the Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh and make arrangements to bring back over 40 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas who are stranded in M.P.
The class 9 students, who were part of an exchange programme, are unable to return to their families in Chitradurga and Tumakuru owing to the lockdown.
The Hindu had written about their plight on April 16. Speaking on the premises of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Wednesday, Mr. Suresh Kumar said he will also speak to the students stranded in M.P. and ask officials to look into the matter.
