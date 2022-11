November 19, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Agriculture Minister K.C. Narayan Gowda has promised to review the State government’s move to merge the Sericulture Department with the Agriculture Department, which had drawn flak from sericulture farmers’ bodies and experts from the sericulture industry in Karnataka. This comes in response to a letter written by Dinesh Gooli Gowda, Congress MLC, to the Agriculture Minister in which he had explained how the move would prove detrimental to sericulture farmers.

