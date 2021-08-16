Minister promises to ramp up medical infrastructure

16 August 2021 17:56 IST

A 13 KL liquid medical oxygen storage tank for superspecialty hospital, trauma care centre, and the PKTB hospital was inaugurated in the city on Sunday.

The facility was inaugurated by district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and it is part of the ongoing efforts to ramp up medical and health infrastructure to cope with the third wave.

The tank has been established at a cost of ₹70 lakh and has been completed within three months of the infrastructure receiving technical and administrative clearance from the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister was apprised of the requirements to some of the medical facilities in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and he has promised to get the funds released.

This includes a building for a maternity care centre at Periyapatana at a cost of ₹15 crore; modernisation of the PKTB hospital at a cost of ₹10 crore; and modernisation of KR Hospital in Mysuru city at a cost of ₹65 crore.

In addition, a new cancer hospital for Mysuru has been sought for which the authorities have pegged the cost at ₹30 crore and the Minister has promised to ensure funds.

In addition, funds have been sought to increase the bed capacity of the taluk hospital at K.R.Nagar from 100 beds to 150 beds which is expected to cost ₹12 crore. A taluk hospital has also been sought for the Saligrama taluk which will cost ₹30 crore while another hospital has been sought for Sargur which is expected to cost ₹30 crore.

The Minister has also promised to secure funds for the primary health centre at Kudlapura and Tayuru in Nanjangud and Kattemalavadi in Hunsur taluk, and at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district apart from taluks hospitals at Yelandur and Hanur, also in Chamajaranagar.