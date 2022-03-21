Minister promises to develop Srirangapatna

Minister for Tourism Anand Singh has said that tourism development works may soon commence in Srirangapatna as efforts are being made to get more funds along with an allocated sum of ₹16.36 crore for making the town a model tourist destination.

Speaking after visiting fort area, ancient Wellesley Bridge, Pashchima Vahini and other sites along with MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah on Sunday, he said the responsibility of developing Srirangapatna is on him and added that tourism development works in the town would be implemented after discussion with the MLA.

He said the funds allocated for Srirangapatna’s tourism development will be appropriately used. They could not be used earlier in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a sum of ₹5 crore will be released from the department for developing boating, he added.