Minister promises to consider restarting Srirama Sugar Factory

Published - July 27, 2024 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sugarcane growers from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on Saturday met Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and discussed the problems faced by them. They also sought restarting of Sri Srirama Sugar Factory in K.R. Nagar.

Responding to their demands, the Minister said he would discuss with the authorities on commencement of the factory. “Restarting the factory will help farmers in the district. The government and the private company will enter into an agreement with regard to the resumption of factory operations.”

Mr. Mahadevappa said an irrigation project is being designed to help farmers in the command area distribute water to farmers’ fields. He said the government will take suggestions from farmers on complaints on illegal pumping of water from irrigation canals. “Action was sought on illegal drawing of water from irrigation canals. This will be looked into,” he said.

The Minister said a meeting of bank officers will be convened soon with the complaints from farmers on the non-cooperation of banks to farmers’ pleas. “Directions will be issued so that no farmer faces problems on banking issues,” he said.

He said he would issue directions to implement “Namma Hola, Namma Road” (Our Fields, Our Roads) under MGNREGA to facilitate the transportation of farm produce. Mr. Mahadevappa suggested that the villagers have to express their grievances at the grama sabhas on the basic facilities that the villages and others require.

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and district-level officials and farmer leaders from the district were present.

