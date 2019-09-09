Minister promises to clear contractors’ dues

After contractors threatened not to carry out works of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) over the delay in the clearance of their pending bills, Minister in-charge of Mysuru V. Somanna on Sunday said that ₹10 crore will be released soon for it.

Some of the bills pertained to the works carried out by the contractors during the previous Dasara festivities.

Speaking at a meeting with elected representatives, officials, and contractors at the MCC here, the Minister said that the amount will be released after speaking to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the Finance Department.

“All steps will be taken to ensure that the outstanding bills are cleared at the earliest,” he promised. Mr. Somanna urged the contractors to cooperate with the government for this year’s festivities.

The Minister told MCC officials to work towards keeping the city clean as the festivities attract tourists.

He especially cited the area along the Outer Ring Road. “We should not compromise on cleanliness as Mysuru is known for its Swachh image. Let us all work together in keeping the city clean and get it ready to greet tourists,” he told NHAI engineers.

Mysuru Contractors’ Association president Chandrashekar said the contractors were in difficulty after the bills were not cleared and they were not able to take up any further works.

The Minister requested them to cooperate until the bills are cleared.