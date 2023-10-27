HamberMenu
Minister promises support to MMCRI on its centenary celebrations

An exclusive OPD block has been proposed to mark the completion of 100 years of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute

October 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute as a part of its centenary celebrations, in Mysuru on Friday.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute as a part of its centenary celebrations, in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Without elaborating on the kind of support the State government will extend to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) that is celebrating its centenary, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday said all necessary support will be provided to the college for the celebrations.

The college has put forward a proposal for establishing an exclusive out-patient block in the K.R. Hospital premises as part of the centenary and this will be looked into by the government, he told reporters.

“As of now, the hospitals attached to the MMCRI are undergoing renovation. I have given instructions for completing the work by December. Once the renovation is done, the needs of the hospitals will be looked into. It could be equipment or new buildings. Until the renovation is done, it is not possible to plan anything,” he said.

The Minister said he himself will visit the hospitals after the renovation and discuss with the doctors what needs to be done for adding up facilities for extending better services to patients. While admitting that there are some issues that needed to be addressed, he assured to look into the issues and extend all support, including manpower, equipment and so on to the MMCRI hospitals.

The defunct super speciality and trauma care center have been operationalized. K.R. Hospital has got an MRI scanner. “Whatever else needs to be done will be done,” he said.

The Minister said the cancer hospital is coming up on a five-acre plot at the PKTB campus on KRS Road and the foundation stone for the new facility will be laid soon.

