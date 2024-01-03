Minister promises sports hostel in Somwarpet

January 03, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju on Wednesday said he would make efforts to get a sports hostel sanctioned for Somwarpet.

Speaking after inaugurating the hockey stadium at Chowdlu village near Somwarpet, the Minister said he will talk to the Sports Minister for allocating additional grants for the construction of a compound wall for the stadium. Kodagu is famous for sports and the sporting tradition has to be continued, he added.

The Minister acknowledged the contribution of former MLA Appachu Ranjan for the construction of the hockey stadium at Chowdlu village and added that the present Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda made efforts to get a sum of ₹40 lakh sanctioned for completing the stadium works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Boseraju said the national-level hockey matches can be hosted at the stadiums in Somwarpet, Koodige, Madikeri and Ponnampet.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gowda said the dream of the people in Somwarpet has come true with the inauguration of the hockey stadium. The new facility has delighted the people here since hockey enthusiasts had been seeking for the stadium to promote the sport. He added that the hockey stadium needs to be properly maintained and also required safety measures. A lot of impetus had been given for promoting hockey in the district.

On the occasion, the MLA urged the Minister to get the hockey stadium named after one C.K. Kalappa, whose family had donated the land for constructing the hockey stadium.

B.M. Suresh, one of the family members of the donor, and hockey player Subbaiah were felicitated on the occasion.

Hockey coach Shashidar sought a sports hostel in Somwarpet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.