Minister promises one more driving test track for Hubballi

March 06, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has promised to provide another driving test track in an area of three-four acres for the newly created Dharwad East Regional Transport Office in Hubballi.

Inaugurating a new building of Dharwad East Regional Transport Office at Gabbur Cross on the outskirts of Hubballi on Wednesday, the Minister said that the department will immediately sanction the driving test track if the land required for the purpose is identified soon.

The Minister said that in another three months, a single type motor driving licence will be issued across the country and it will resolve several problems. Seven new driving test tracks are being constructed across the State with automatic sensors. Around 9,000 new personnel are being recruited for the Transport Department, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Minister Santoshh Lad said that 800 new buses have been sanctioned for North Karnataka, of which 50 have already been delivered.

Presiding over the programme, Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya said that the new office built in an area of 20 guntas at a cost of ₹8 crore will benefit lakhs of people.

Regional Transport Commissioner Maruti Sambrani, Transport Joint Director Omkareshwari, Managing Director of NWKRTC S. Bharat, Regional Transport Officer Damodar, Congress leaders Sadanand Danganavar, Mohan Asundi, Mahendra Singhi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.