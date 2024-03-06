GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister promises one more driving test track for Hubballi

March 06, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy unveiling a plaque to mark the inauguration of a new building of the Dharwad East Regional Transport Office at Gabbur Cross in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy unveiling a plaque to mark the inauguration of a new building of the Dharwad East Regional Transport Office at Gabbur Cross in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has promised to provide another driving test track in an area of three-four acres for the newly created Dharwad East Regional Transport Office in Hubballi.

Inaugurating a new building of Dharwad East Regional Transport Office at Gabbur Cross on the outskirts of Hubballi on Wednesday, the Minister said that the department will immediately sanction the driving test track if the land required for the purpose is identified soon.

The Minister said that in another three months, a single type motor driving licence will be issued across the country and it will resolve several problems. Seven new driving test tracks are being constructed across the State with automatic sensors. Around 9,000 new personnel are being recruited for the Transport Department, he said.

Labour Minister Santoshh Lad said that 800 new buses have been sanctioned for North Karnataka, of which 50 have already been delivered.

Presiding over the programme, Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya said that the new office built in an area of 20 guntas at a cost of ₹8 crore will benefit lakhs of people.

Regional Transport Commissioner Maruti Sambrani, Transport Joint Director Omkareshwari, Managing Director of NWKRTC S. Bharat, Regional Transport Officer Damodar, Congress leaders Sadanand Danganavar, Mohan Asundi, Mahendra Singhi and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.