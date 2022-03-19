Minister promises more govt.-run buses

Admitting that no government buses are plying in the area which saw the ghastly accident in Tumakuru district, Transport Minister B. Sreeramulu has said that government is thinking of cancelling permits of private buses and running KSRTC buses instead.

“I have learnt that the State-owned transport corporations are not operating their buses even after repeated requests by the people. We will think about cancelling the permits of all private buses in the area and start operations of government buses,” Mr. Sreeramulu said.

“Apart from conducting a thorough inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, we will also check whether the vehicle had a valid fitness certificate, insurance coverage, permit and other statutory requirements. Based on the inquiry report, we will take stringent action against the persons responsible,” Mr. Sreeramulu said.