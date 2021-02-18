Minister promises grant for Rangayana’s ‘Parva’

Rangayana Mysuru is gearing for a major theatre event for the first time post-pandemic. Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel ‘Parva’ has been adapted into a play which will be staged on March 12 at Kalamandira. The second and third shows will be staged on March 13 and 14.
Theatre personality Prakash Belavadi has directed the play whose rehearsals are underway.
Minister for Forest and Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbavali on Thursday visited Rangayana and interacted with the entire team of ‘Parva’. Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa and senior artistes were present.
“I have sanctioned a sum of ₹50 lakh for the play and the grant is expected to reach Rangayana soon. I’m confident of it getting the budget sanction,” the Minister said.
The Minister said he would make efforts to bring Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for watching the first show of ‘Parva’.
Mr. Limbavali watched the rehearsal of the play at Bhoomigeetha auditorium.
Earlier, the Minister visited the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) and spoke with the authorities. After a meeting with the officials, including those from Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, the Department of State Archaeology and Museums, and others, he watched the sculptures created by the students.
