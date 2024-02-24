Minister promises community hall for nomadic tribes in Ballari

February 24, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare and Ballari district in charge, assured that a multipurpose community hall for nomadic tribes would be built in Ballari at a cost of ₹5 crore.

“The hall will come up on one acre. The community members can use it for various purposes,” he said after inaugurating the awareness conference for nomadic tribes at Valmiki Bhavan in Ballari on Saturday. The event was organised by Karnataka State Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha.

Raising the housing issue being faced by the nomadic tribes, the Minister assured that his government was working on identifying government lands that could be developed into residential layouts for the nomadic tribes.

“We identify government lands and provide residential plots for nomadic tribes. We are also planning to build houses for those community members who cannot afford a house. We are committed to the development of all oppressed and marginalised communities and steadily move towards the realisation of a more equitable society as dreamt by B.R. Ambedkar. I am with you in your development and welfare,” he said.

Nara Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari city, assured that he would always assist the nomadic tribes in accessing government facilities meant for them.

J.N. Ganesh, MLA for Kampli, former Lok Sabha member from Ballari V.S. Ugrappa, Karnataka State Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha district president Y. Shivakumar, Ballari Mayor Shwetha Somu, Congress leaders Kallukamba Pampapathi, and others were present.

