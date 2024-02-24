GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister promises community hall for nomadic tribes in Ballari

February 24, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare and Ballari district in charge, assured that a multipurpose community hall for nomadic tribes would be built in Ballari at a cost of ₹5 crore.

“The hall will come up on one acre. The community members can use it for various purposes,” he said after inaugurating the awareness conference for nomadic tribes at Valmiki Bhavan in Ballari on Saturday. The event was organised by Karnataka State Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha.

Raising the housing issue being faced by the nomadic tribes, the Minister assured that his government was working on identifying government lands that could be developed into residential layouts for the nomadic tribes.

“We identify government lands and provide residential plots for nomadic tribes. We are also planning to build houses for those community members who cannot afford a house. We are committed to the development of all oppressed and marginalised communities and steadily move towards the realisation of a more equitable society as dreamt by B.R. Ambedkar. I am with you in your development and welfare,” he said.

Nara Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari city, assured that he would always assist the nomadic tribes in accessing government facilities meant for them.

J.N. Ganesh, MLA for Kampli, former Lok Sabha member from Ballari V.S. Ugrappa, Karnataka State Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha district president Y. Shivakumar, Ballari Mayor Shwetha Somu, Congress leaders Kallukamba Pampapathi, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.