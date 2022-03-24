Minister promises action against encroachers of temple property

March 24, 2022 01:50 IST

Housing Minister V. Somanna informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that stringent action would be initiated against encroachers of land belonging to Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru. He spoke on behalf of Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

Responding to BJP member N. Ravi Kumar and Congress member P.R. Ramesh, the Minister said there are over 200 encroachers who have built unauthorised constructions on land in various locations that come under this temple.

“We have initiated measures to get them vacated. We will not yield to any influence or pressure and all encroachments will be cleared,” he said.

‘No load-shedding in State’

Asserting that there is no coal shortage in the State, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday said there was no proposal on load-shedding this summer. “The generation of power in all our stations is good and we are able to supply the required quantity of power in the State. There was a shortage of coal but we went to Delhi and got it addressed,” the Minister informed the Legislative Council.

Responding to Congress member K. Harish Kumar, the Minister said as of now the State was not staring at a coal crisis. “If farmers are not getting a seven-hour power supply due to technical issues, we will immediately sort it out,” he said.

Stamp duty reduction likely to continue?

Revenue Minister R. Ashok assured the Legislative Council on Wednesday that he would examine the possibility of extending the 10% reduction in stamp duty and registration fee announced during the pandemic.

Responding to JD(S) member H.M. Ramesh Gowda, the Minister said stamp duty collection in the State had exceeded the target. “While we had a target of collecting Rs. 12,655 crore in 2021–22, we have already collected Rs. 13,047 crore till March 17. We are expecting a collection of another Rs. 1,000 crore by the end of this financial year,” he said.