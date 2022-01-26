Minister praises BSY, Raghavendra, Eshwarappa

Hassan

Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda, who hoisted the national flag as Minister in charge of Shivamogga district on Wednesday, devoted much of his time in his press conference to praise former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

The Minister said Mr. Yediyurappa, who was born in Mandya district, began his political career in Shivamogga and developed the district. “It is my privilege that today I have become Minister in charge of Shivamogga”, he said. He also took names of Mr. Raghavendra and Mr. Eshwarappa as he referred to development projects in the district.

“Mr. Raghavendra deserved credit for bringing Khelo India, railway station and other projects to Shivamogga. The city will soon get an airport”, he said.

Further, he said K.R.Pet, his constituency in Mandya district, had a special link with Shivamogga. “Mr. Yediyurappa is from K.R.Pet. He came to Shivamogga. Similarly, I have come from K.R.Pet to Shivamogga. It seems Shivamogga has a special link with K.R.Pet”.

He said he would visit the district twice a month and conduct review meetings.

Wrong pronunciation

A video clip of Mr. Narayana Gowda’s Republic Day speech has gone viral. He mispronounced the names of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, legislator Ayanur Manjunath, Mayor Sunita Annappa and others in his speech. He was facing difficulty in presenting the three-page written speech.