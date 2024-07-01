Minister plants saplings at zoological park in Chittapur to mark Vanamahotsava

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and district in-charge Priyank Kharge celebrated Vanamahotsava, the annual tree planting festival, by planting saplings at the upcoming zoological park at Madbool village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The Minister directed the Forest Department officials to take up plantation of saplings to increase green cover across the district this rainy season.

Mr. Kharge inspected the upcoming Zoological Park on the 43 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore and gathered information on the progress of various works at the Zoological Park.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sumitkumar Patil briefed the Minister about the park being created in such a way so as to make the environment suitable to a wide range of birds and exotic animals, including tigers and lions.

Hi-tech stadium

Mr. Kharge also inspected the Hi-Tech Stadium being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6.28 crore in Chittapur town. To encourage sports and identify local talents, taluk-level stadiums comprising indoor sports, football ground, badminton court, volleyball court, kabaddi ground and cricket practice nets are being established.

The Minister directed officials to ensure high quality in the works at the stadium and also set a deadline for completing the pending works by July-end.

Instructions were given to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) officials to install permanent security fencing around the stadium. The Deputy Commissioner will inspect once the project is completed. The stadium will be inaugurated tentatively in August, he added.

Mr. Kharge also inspected the construction works of the government girls high school building being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore in Chittapur town. This school houses all facilities on the lines of a private school.

The construction works of the school should be completed by February 2025, he said and added that the school should start functioning from the new building by the next academic year.

He also paid a visit to the Regional Sub-Science Centre built on the Nagavi Education Campus in Chittapur taluk and explored the equipment displayed at the Science Centre provided by Taare Zameen Par Trust.

The Minister expressed his displeasure over the quality of equipment and said that he will discuss it with the officials concerned.

Deputy Collector Fauzia Tarannum, Superintendent of Police Akshay Haykay, City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil and Chief Conservator of Forests Kalaburagi Circle Sunil Panwar were present.

