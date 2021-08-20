Minister plans integrated industrial residential townships

Bengaluru

20 August 2021 17:27 IST

The aim is to save manhours and avoid traffic congestion

Integrated industrial residential townships with all basic amenities will be established in industrial areas in Karnataka to save manhours and avoid traffic congestion, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani.

Invoking the concept of ‘walk-to-work’, Mr. Nirani held discussions with senior officials and decided to prepare a blueprint of the proposal.

Residential townships would be developed on KIADB land and other industrial areas so that workers, officials and other staff reside on the premises, which will help them avoid a long commute and, in turn, save crucial manhours, increase productivity and prevent traffic congestion. The townships would be constructed on 10% to 15% of land reserved in industrial areas and will have all basic amenities, such as schools, shopping malls, clinics, parks and recreation facilities, he said.

The department plans to develop 9,010 acres for industrial use in Kolar, Ramanagaram, Mandya, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Haveri districts. Over 81,864 acres in 188 areas have been acquired so far for allottment to industrial units across Karnataka.

The Minister had participated in the 44th annual general meeting of Bangalore Chamber of Industries & Commerce (BCIC) on August 19, and said he would write to top industrialists and various industry bodies to elicit their opinion to further smoothen ease-of-doing business in Karnataka.